Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) in the last few weeks:

11/16/2022 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $83.00.

11/15/2022 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/10/2022 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Activision Blizzard is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.7 %

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,084,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,649. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

