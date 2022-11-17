Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: SDF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/10/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €38.00 ($39.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/10/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €27.00 ($27.84) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.85 ($0.88) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €20.97 ($21.62). 1,128,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €13.41 ($13.82) and a 1 year high of €36.45 ($37.58).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

