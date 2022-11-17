Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Price Target to $17.00

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

NYSE:SPH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,254. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.66. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 725,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 244,537 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 229,617 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 179.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 232,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 149,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 29.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 211,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

