Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Price Target to $17.00

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance
NYSE:SPH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,254. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.66. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners
Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suburban Propane Partners (SPH)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.