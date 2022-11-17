West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Shares Down 2.7%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$107.96 and last traded at C$109.25. 199,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 466,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$112.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$156.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$103.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$109.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.19%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

