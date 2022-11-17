Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance
GDO stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $17.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
