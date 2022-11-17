Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

GDO stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $17.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDO. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $404,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

