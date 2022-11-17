Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HIX opened at $4.91 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 44.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 253.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 167,474 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,904 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 36.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $72,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

