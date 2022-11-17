Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:DMO opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $16.10.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
