Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:DMO opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 87,071 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

