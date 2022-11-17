Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.89

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.89 and traded as high as C$2.30. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$2.28, with a volume of 178,235 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of C$333.51 million and a PE ratio of -75.52.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

