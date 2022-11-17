Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Waters worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 5.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 6.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAT. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.63.

Waters Stock Performance

Waters Company Profile

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $329.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.40. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $375.24.

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.