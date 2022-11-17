Westpac Banking Corp Buys 25,520 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

