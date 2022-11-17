Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,823 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $97.94 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

