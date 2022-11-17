Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 111,847 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $10,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.11. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 139.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.45.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

