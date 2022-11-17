Westpac Banking Corp Raises Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 356.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,823 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $11,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $103.00.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

