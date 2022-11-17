Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,641 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of F5 worth $12,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in F5 by 1,216.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,932,000 after purchasing an additional 517,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in F5 by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after purchasing an additional 416,388 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after purchasing an additional 237,116 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $351,911.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $351,911.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,157 shares of company stock worth $1,722,035 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F5 Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.23.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $148.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.95. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $249.00.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

