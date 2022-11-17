Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,641 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of F5 worth $12,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in F5 by 1,216.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,932,000 after purchasing an additional 517,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in F5 by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after purchasing an additional 416,388 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after purchasing an additional 237,116 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $351,911.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $351,911.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,157 shares of company stock worth $1,722,035 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of F5 stock opened at $148.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.95. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $249.00.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
