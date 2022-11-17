Westwood Global Investments LLC Has $12.39 Million Stake in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Westwood Global Investments LLC lowered its stake in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. GeoPark makes up approximately 0.8% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC owned 1.59% of GeoPark worth $12,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. INCA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 15.0% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 157,586 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its holdings in GeoPark by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 567,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 109,762 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in GeoPark by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 435,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GeoPark by 58,418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 292,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 292,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of GeoPark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

GeoPark stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.10. 752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. GeoPark Limited has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

