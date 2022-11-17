Westwood Global Investments LLC Has $252.93 Million Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Westwood Global Investments LLC decreased its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,767,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831,172 shares during the quarter. Ambev makes up about 16.1% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $252,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the second quarter worth $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Ambev during the first quarter worth $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ambev during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,796,124. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

