Westwood Global Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Westwood Global Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,487 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 3.6% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC owned about 0.37% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $55,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 192.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 48.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.75 and a 200 day moving average of $121.47. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.