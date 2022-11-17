WeWork (NYSE:WE) Stock Price Down 7.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WEGet Rating) fell 7.1% during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock to $5.00. The stock traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.73. 112,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,220,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on WeWork in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on WeWork in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WeWork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

In other WeWork news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 23,500 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,026,957. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of WeWork by 114.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WeWork by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in WeWork in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in WeWork by 68.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WeWork by 8.7% in the second quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

