White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,332.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,341.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,277.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.42. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $978.51 and a 12-month high of $1,420.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of White Mountains Insurance Group

In related news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 42 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.