William Blair Weighs in on 908 Devices Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of 908 Devices in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for 908 Devices’ current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

908 Devices Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. 908 Devices has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 11,200 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $164,416.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 30,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,989,075.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 11,200 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $164,416.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,442 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,200 shares of company stock worth $1,064,216 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

(Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.