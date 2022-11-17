WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS) Trading Up 0.7%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.34 and last traded at $45.34. Approximately 382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.03.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.