Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Insider Acquires £91,080 in Stock

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) insider Charlotte Andsager purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,277 ($26.76) per share, with a total value of £91,080 ($107,027.03).

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 2,170 ($25.50) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -3.99. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,320 ($15.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,895 ($57.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,772.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,146.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WIZZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($22.91) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($41.13) to GBX 2,640 ($31.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,360 ($27.73) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($38.78) to GBX 3,200 ($37.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,050 ($35.84) to GBX 2,800 ($32.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,995.50 ($35.20).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

