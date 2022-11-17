WOO Network (WOO) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week

WOO Network (WOO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000754 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. WOO Network has a total market cap of $150.35 million and approximately $12.15 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WOO Network

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,960,369,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,194,247,732 tokens. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

