Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives $86.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Workiva from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Performance

NYSE:WK opened at $76.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Workiva has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $145.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $367,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $453,000. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 238.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Workiva by 7.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 30.7% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.