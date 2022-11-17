Wrapped BNB Hits One Day Trading Volume of $136.86 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $265.36 or 0.01607703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $136.86 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,876,218 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

