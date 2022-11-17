Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) CMO Lisa Checchio Sells 4,000 Shares

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.17. The stock had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,167. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.19.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.