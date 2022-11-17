Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,190,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 41.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 437,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,865,000 after purchasing an additional 129,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $881,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,816 shares in the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $6,197,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 1.6 %

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.35. 53,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,937,493. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $98.54.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.