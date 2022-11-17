Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens began coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.
Xperi Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $10.86 on Friday. Xperi has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi
About Xperi
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xperi (XPER)
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.