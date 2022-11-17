Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens began coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Xperi Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $10.86 on Friday. Xperi has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

About Xperi

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Xperi by 85.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Xperi by 222.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Xperi by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

