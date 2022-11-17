Xtreme Drilling (TSE:XDC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Xtreme Drilling Corp. (TSE:XDC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.99. Xtreme Drilling shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 24,700 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of C$142.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.90.
Xtreme Drilling Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides onshore drilling services in the United States. It designs, assembles, and operates a fleet of onshore drilling rigs that features proprietary technology, including modular transportation systems and continuous integration of in-house advances in methodologies.
