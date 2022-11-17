YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $47.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Price Performance

NYSE YETI opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $107.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82.

Institutional Trading of YETI

YETI Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,350,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth $36,772,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,793,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,549,000 after acquiring an additional 780,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in YETI by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after purchasing an additional 721,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.