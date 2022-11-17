YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $47.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.00.
YETI Price Performance
NYSE YETI opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $107.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82.
Institutional Trading of YETI
YETI Company Profile
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.
