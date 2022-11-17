yOUcash (YOUC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $904,812.61

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. yOUcash has a market cap of $4.40 billion and approximately $904,812.61 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00003038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, yOUcash has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002640 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00563929 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.61 or 0.29374163 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000074 BTC.
yOUcash Profile
yOUcash’s genesis date was July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog.
Buying and Selling yOUcash
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
