yOUcash (YOUC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $904,812.61

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. yOUcash has a market cap of $4.40 billion and approximately $904,812.61 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00003038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, yOUcash has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00563929 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.61 or 0.29374163 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000074 BTC.

yOUcash’s genesis date was July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

