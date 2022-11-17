Zacks Small Cap Comments on Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emmaus Life Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Emmaus Life Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Emmaus Life Sciences Stock Down 3.3 %

OTCMKTS EMMA opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

Emmaus Life Sciences ( OTCMKTS:EMMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

