Zacks Small Cap Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cocrystal Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.41) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.92). The consensus estimate for Cocrystal Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.66) EPS.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48).

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ COCP opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

