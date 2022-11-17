Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZLNDY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zalando from €34.00 ($35.05) to €27.00 ($27.84) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Zalando from €35.00 ($36.08) to €33.00 ($34.02) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Zalando from €36.00 ($37.11) to €26.00 ($26.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zalando from €34.00 ($35.05) to €31.00 ($31.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Zalando from €28.00 ($28.87) to €27.00 ($27.84) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Price Performance

ZLNDY stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.66. Zalando has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

About Zalando

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.