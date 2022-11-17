ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 2.2% Higher This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $344,028.10 and approximately $19.64 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00237340 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00087040 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00060088 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.