Zullo Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU opened at $87.89 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.12 and a 200 day moving average of $87.27.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

