Zullo Investment Group Inc. Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $96.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

