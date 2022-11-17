Zullo Investment Group Inc. Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $190,990,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after buying an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 20,814.5% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 80,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,013.78 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,815.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,924.76. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.70 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,441.70.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

