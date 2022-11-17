Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 29 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $441.48 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $419.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,221.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,475 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

