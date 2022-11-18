101,623 Shares in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 101,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,590,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,379,000 after purchasing an additional 33,503 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth $3,696,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth $1,510,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

NEX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 49,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,047. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $896.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 6.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEX. StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. ATB Capital upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Further Reading

