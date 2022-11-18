1irstGold (1GOLD) Price Tops $65.41 on Exchanges

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One 1irstGold token can currently be purchased for $65.41 or 0.00392781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstGold has a market cap of $5.29 million and $9,986.47 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1irstGold has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Get 1irstGold alerts:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

