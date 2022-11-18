1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Sells $41,628.48 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $41,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

1Life Healthcare Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.19). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONEM. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,673,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,277,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,156,000 after purchasing an additional 123,246 shares during the last quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. now owns 9,107,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $86,447,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,896,000 after purchasing an additional 98,102 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

