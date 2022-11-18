2,000 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Purchased by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

MOS traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 50,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,902. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.22. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

