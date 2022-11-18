20,000 Shares in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Purchased by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Artal Group S.A. owned 0.10% of United States Natural Gas Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 288.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000.

UNG stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 452,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706,827. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

