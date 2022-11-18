317 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 80.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.89.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.6 %

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $363.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $369.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

