396,959 Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 396,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,142,000. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.23% of Broadstone Net Lease as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1,231.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

BNL opened at $17.06 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $26.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.11%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.