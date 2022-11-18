52,074 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,000. Chevron comprises approximately 1.5% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Trading Down 1.1 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

CVX stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.02. 240,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,266,992. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

