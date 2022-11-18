576 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 55,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON opened at $214.51 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $221.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

