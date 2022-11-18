7,960 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.41. 5,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $192.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.59.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.29.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

