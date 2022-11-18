7Pixels Hits One Day Trading Volume of $25,975.21 (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $66.51 million and $25,975.21 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.11 or 0.00024665 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 7Pixels alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00572837 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.00 or 0.29838134 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000077 BTC.

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.11120518 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $24,626.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 7Pixels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 7Pixels and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.